The Philadelphia Eagles hung on for a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Both teams struggled to move the ball, producing the first scoreless MNF first half since 2009.

Philadelphia got on the board with a third-quarter field goal and held a three-point lead late. After recovering a Josh Jacobs fumble with 1:26 remaining, the Eagles had an opportunity to ice the game. But Nick Sirianni made a curious call.

When the offense stalled on the Packers’ 35-yard-line, Philadelphia’s head coach faced a 4th & 6 decision with 33 seconds remaining. Sirianni didn’t want to attempt a long field goal that could potentially give Green Bay great field position. So, he dialed up a deep shot, apparently forgetting that punting was an option.

Eagles survive offensive struggles in MNF win

The Eagles only attempted 26 passes in the game. And Jalen Hurts’ 4th & 6 deep shot to A.J. Brown was one of them. Philly turned the ball over on downs and the Packers took over at their own 35.

Fortunately for Sirianni, Green Bay was only able to reach the Eagles’ 46-yard-line and Brandon McManus’ 64-yard FG attempt fell well short. Had the Packers tied the game at the end of regulation, Philly fans would have been out for blood. And Sirianni’s strange decision not to pin the Packers deep in their own territory with a punt would have haunted him.

The Eagles improved to 7-2 with their third straight win. Philadelphia recovered from a two-game skid in early October and the team is now running away with the NFC East.

GM Howie Roseman bolstered Philly’s defense at the trade deadline, adding Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. Phillips debuted for the Eagles on Monday night and made an immediate impact.

While Hurts only connected on 15 passes for 183 yards and a score, Jordan Love had an even tougher time. The Packers’ signal caller went 20/36 for 176 scoreless yards. Love also took three sacks as the Eagles’ defense held Green Bay to just 261 total yards.