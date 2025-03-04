The Dallas Mavericks haven't had much go right for them this season, but the rug is being pulled out from underneath them in brutal fashion right now. Shortly after it was announced that Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL in their 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, the team received another crushing injury update regarding Jaden Hardy.

After Irving departed early with what was deemed an ankle sprain at the time, Hardy ended up being forced out of the game early himself with his own ankle injury. He did not suffer the same fate that Irving suffered with his torn ACL, but he did actually sprain his ankle, with reports indicating that he will miss time as a result of this injury.

“Dallas Mavericks will be without Jaden Hardy for a period of time after he sustained an ankle sprain last night, league sources tell me,” Chris Haynes reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mavericks backcourt hit hard by Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy injuries

In a span of a few minutes, the Mavericks lost their top two ball handlers at the point guard position for lengthy periods of time. Irving is out for the season, and Hardy could end up missing the majority of Dallas' regular season slate now. It's a brutal blow for a team that has already been without much of their frontcourt rotation, as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II are all out with their own injuries right now as well.

With Hardy out in addition to Irving now, Spencer Dinwiddie will slot into the starting point guard spot, with Klay Thompson holding down the fort at shooting guard. Max Christie also seems likely to earn a bigger role behind these guys, with Brandon Williams being the only other guard the Mavericks have at their disposal currently. Dallas will try to keep themselves afloat when they take the court on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.