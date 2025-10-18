The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin the 2025-26 season with a home opener against the San Antonio Spurs on October 22. With the first game of the season just days away, the franchise made one more roster move.

Reports indicate that the Mavericks are signing center Moussa Cisse to a two-way contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and USA Today. The 23-year-old center will play for Dallas and the franchise's G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

“The Dallas Mavericks and Moussa Cisse have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Yann Balikouzou of Lift Sports Management told HoopsHype.”

Cisse's signing also fills the final two-way spot on the Mavericks' roster, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. That means the front office is likely finished with adding two-way players to the roster before the start of the season.

“Mavs had one two-way contract slot open and Cisse fills it.”

Moussa Cisse is a rookie center who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 center played five seasons of college basketball. During his collegiate career, he played for the Memphis Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Ole Miss Rebels. He played for the Tigers in his freshman year before transferring away. He ended up returning to Memphis for his redshirt senior year.

In the five years playing college ball, Cisse averaged 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while owning a 56.1% field goal percentage and shooting 43.8% from the free-throw line. The Mavericks are giving Moussa Cisse a chance to prove himself as a center behind Dereck Lively III, Daniel Gafford, and Dwight Powell.