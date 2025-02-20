The Dallas Mavericks have taken a hit in their frontcourt with several key injuries, but there's been a positive update on the return of P.J. Washington, according to Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks are hopeful PJ Washington, with a good practice Thursday, can then return to the lineup for Friday’s home date with New Orleans,” Stein wrote. “Dallas’ forthcoming 10-day deal with Moses Brown must be signed by Thursday for Brown to be able to practice fully before that game.”

Washington was playing some of his best basketball before getting injured, and in his last six games, he was averaging 22.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. With the injury to Anthony Davis, they're going to need somebody to step up in his absence, and the hope is that he can return as soon as possible, as the Mavericks are trying to stay competitive in the Western Conference.

Mavericks get some positive injury news in frontcourt

If P.J. Washington can return, that would be great, considering the rest of the frontcourt is injured. Anthony Davis is currently sidelined after suffering an adductor injury in his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets. There have been many conflicting reports on when Davis is expected back, but the more consistent news is that he will not need surgery.

Nonetheless, there is no update on his return, and they'll be careful bringing him back, according to Marc Stein.

“One source close to the process told the The Stein Line on Wednesday that ‘no timetable' has been established for Davis' return to the lineup beyond the mutual determination reached by the Mavericks and the Davis camp that both parties ‘will be cautious' in bringing him back,” Stein wrote.

Before the All-Star break, Daniel Gafford went down with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and is set to miss around six weeks. With both Gafford and Davis down, that leaves a big hole in their frontcourt, and it gets worse because they're not the only ones who are injured at the position.

Derek Lively II has been sidelined for a while now after suffering a small fracture in his foot, and it's not certain when he'll return. As of now, the Mavericks have to work with what they have, and they recently signed Moses Brown to get some help down low.

Hopefully, all of the players can return sometime before the postseason so they can still build chemistry amongst each other and try to make another run in the playoffs.