The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world when they jumped up in the NBA Draft lottery. After trading Luka Doncic away from Dallas for Anthony Davis, Nico Harrison got the top overall selection. Despite the rumors that the Mavericks could trade the pick in a blockbuster move, experts expect them to hold onto it. Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall prospect. However, the Mavericks are not skipping any steps in the pre-draft process.

Dallas has scheduled a pre-draft visit from Flagg, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein. The Duke phenom has drawn interest from around the league ever since holding his own against Team USA this summer. Unless Harrison shocks the NBA world yet again in the next three weeks, Dallas will be Flagg's home in his rookie season.

Flagg's pre-draft visit will likely include some time with the Mavericks' stars. Davis and Kyrie Irving could take the opportunity to meet the prospect. They and the Mavericks could try to sell him on the team and what they envision his role to be.

Dallas has been tied to many different names in trade rumors, including Kevin Durant. With the top selection in this year's draft at their disposal, the Mavericks have one of the best assets in the league. The last time a team traded the top overall selection  2017.

A trade from Dallas before the draft starts would kick off what ESPN's Shams Charania believes will be a wild NBA offseason. However, the odds of that happening are extremely small.

Flagg's talent, combined with how high his floor will be as a rookie makes him a perfect fit on the Mavericks. He provides Dallas with a capable scorer who can play alongside Davis. He could also help pick up Irving's slack as he recovers from an ACL injury.

If the Mavericks trade for Durant, the Duke forward can slide next to him and contribute off the ball. He will visit Dallas before the draft to see what his future holds during the first round on June 25.