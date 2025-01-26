DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics after suffering a right ankle injury. The Mavs are already dealing with no shortage of injury trouble. Losing a big is a brutal blow without question, as Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell are already out with injuries.

Kleber has not had his best season, but he does feature the ability to stretch the floor while providing important depth. The 32-year-old entered Saturday's affair averaging 3.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game so far in the 2024-25 season.

It remains to be seen how serious his injury is, but the Mavs are obviously hopeful that he will be able to avoid missing a significant amount of time. However, the Mavericks provided an update on Kleber's injury following the loss to the Celtics, saying that the veteran big man suffered a sustained fracture in his right foot.

The injury bug continues to give the Mavericks trouble. Dallas is trying to find a way to stay healthy.

Mavericks injury trouble continues vs. Celtics

The Mavericks ended up losing to the Celtics, 122-107. It was always going to be a difficult matchup, as Luka Doncic is among the Mavs currently out due to injury. The good news was that Klay Thompson and Jaden Hardy returned from their injuries on Saturday, but their presence was not enough to pull off an upset win against the reigning NBA champions.

The Mavs entered the contest with a 24-21 record. Dallas wants to further separate themselves from the .500 mark, but their record is respectable considering all of the injuries they have dealt with in the 2024-25 campaign.

Getting healthy is the primary goal for this Mavericks team. They could end up making a trade or two before the deadline, but getting injured players back will feel like acquisitions on their own.