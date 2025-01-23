The Dallas Mavericks have received no shortage of difficult injury updates over the past few weeks. Although seven players have already been ruled out for Thursday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Mavs did receive some good news before the game. Kyrie Irving, who said his status for Thursday's game was “TBD” on Wednesday night, is not listed on the NBA injury report.

Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson are among the seven Mavericks who will not play on Thursday night against the Mavs' Western Conference rival. Doncic (left calf strain), Thompson (left ankle sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (illness) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) are all out for the game.

Thompson was added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game and was ultimately ruled out. Dallas was without seven players on Wednesday night, yet they still made things interesting against the Timberwolves. Minnesota was able to earn a 115-114 victory, though. Still, the Mavs fought hard without question.

Thursday's game will certainly present a challenge. Not only is it the second of a back-to-back, but Oklahoma City holds a 36-7 record, which is good for first place in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs have played well against the Thunder this season, but upsetting them on the road will be difficult on Thursday night.

The Mavericks will need Kyrie Irving to lead the way. PJ Washington also had a good game on Wednesday and he tends to play well against the Thunder. Irving and Washington will need others to step up as well, but an upset could certainly come to fruition.

Perhaps the game will end up being a competitive affair. Tip-off for the Mavericks-Thunder clash is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.