DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension. Harrison, who has been the Mavs GM since 2021, has helped build a championship contending team.

The Mavericks drafted Dereck Lively II out of Duke in 2023 and the center played a pivotal role in the team's success throughout the 2023-24 campaign. He has continued to perform well in the postseason.

Harrison and the Mavs also acquired Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington before the 2023-24 trade deadline. Both moves have been crucial for Dallas and they ended up finishing the season strong as a result. Gafford and Washington helped to address areas of need on the roster and in similar fashion to Lively, both players have contributed to winning in the postseason.

Harrison has made a number of other impactful moves as well. Dallas is building not just an impressive core of players, but a core of leaders. During the NBA playoffs, the Mavs signed head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year contract extension. The team is clearly content with Harrison and Kidd leading the way.

Both men have led the charge and Dallas is just for victories away from their first NBA championship since 2011.

Nico Harrison's statement after extension

Harrison is set to continue leading the Mavs as the general manager for years to come. He addressed the contract extension via a statement.

“I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate,” Harrison said. “Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas.”

Finding success as a general manager in any sport is difficult. It's challenging to consistently make the right moves that lead to winning. Harrison has clearly found a strategy that works, though.

The Mavericks have certainly taken notice.

“Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization,” Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont said. “His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and of course this year's NBA Finals. We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish.”

Mavericks' outlook moving forward

The short-term future is obviously exciting with the NBA Finals set to begin on Thursday. Nico Harrison and the Mavs have also built a foundation for the future.

The plan is seemingly to build around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. With Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Jaden Hardy also on the roster, Dallas features young talent who can continue to develop for years to come. With a quality combination of stars and young players with potential, the long-term future appears to be bright as well.