On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that was originally supposed to be on national TV but was moved off after the two teams saw their seasons fall apart. The 76ers ended up winning this one 130-125 thanks in no small part to the contributions of shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who scored 28 points to go along with six assists.

Grimes of course was traded to Philadelphia earlier this season in exchange for Caleb Martin in what was somehow not the most puzzling trade deadline decision made by Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

On Sunday, fans on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't help but roast the Mavericks as Grimes torched them.

“The Grimes/Martin trade might be worse than that other one,” wrote one user in reference to the Mavericks' now infamous trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, StatMuse noted that Grimes is leading the 76ers in points, assists, steals, and three pointers made since joining the team.

The account also noted that both Grimes and Doncic have scored more points on their new respective teams than the Mavericks' leading scorer since the trade deadline.

Still, Grimes himself doesn't appear to hold any grudge against the Mavericks, as he took to his own account on X after the game to quote tweet a video the team posted of him shaking hands with some of his former teammates.

https://x.com/qdotgrimes/status/1901358125313327551

From bad to worse for the Mavericks

While the Grimes trade understandably took a major backseat in the headlines to the cataclysmic decision to deal away Doncic, that still didn't make it any less puzzling.

Caleb Martin hasn't done much of anything since his miraculous showing in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Miami Heat; meanwhile, Grimes showed plenty of flashes during his brief stint with the Mavericks that he has a solid career ahead of him as an NBA sharpshooter after failing to latch on with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

In any case, the Mavericks will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Indiana Pacers.