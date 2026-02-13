Updated Feb 13, 2026 at 1:03 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks mercifully enter the NBA All-Star break after dropping nine straight games. The saving grace of this miserable season has been their scrappy nature, but the team is growing weaker. Already down rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, Dallas watched both Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall suffer lower-body injuries in Thursday night's 124-104 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Article Continues Below

The Mavs center exited with right ankle soreness, and their forward suffered a left foot strain, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein. Neither returned to the floor.