The Dallas Mavericks have had criticism about the Luka Doncic trade coming from all sides. This time, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary had quite the comparison. They have a “word of the day” that they post to their social media accounts. With the NBA trade deadline being as hectic as it has been, Thursday's “word of the day” was trade.

Merriam-Webster decided to use the word “trade” in a sentence. Their example is as follows: “BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks trade Webster's Third New International Dictionary, Unabridged (476,000 entries) for 1992 San Bernardino Yellow pages.”

The company has an international dictionary that is used by scholars, among other people, all across the world. The San Bernardino Yellow Pages are only for the residents of San Bernardino County, California. Many people were skeptical that this was the official Merriam-Webster account. Safe to say, it is.

Also, people commented about whether they can define Mavericks' general manager Nico Harrison. Either way, Dallas is at the brunt of another joke surrounding their former franchise player. While there were questions about Doncic's health and habits, he's only 25 years old.

Trading away a franchise player and the guy who helped them reach the 2024 NBA Finals is shocking.

Merriam-Webster dunked all over the Mavericks' trading Luka Doncic

Like Doncic and other NBA players, they were stunned by the news. It's the first time that two All-Stars were traded for another before the trade deadline. There was no indication that a move would transpire between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, they made a move that sent a shockwave across the entirety of sports. Also, the original post of the tweet has the caption “We were told we had to post this by today.” The news continues to circulate` but infuriates many. As a result, the Mavericks issued refunds to season ticket holders after the Doncic trade.

While Dallas received Anthony Davis, they acquired an aging star for one that is a superstar and starting to enter his prime. If the Lakers win an NBA championship, it could go down as one of the worst trades in history. At the end of the day, the slander will likely never end. It might take a Dallas championship, or multiple, for the slander to stop.

However, Merriam-Webster insulting the Mavericks might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.