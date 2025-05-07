The Dallas Mavericks are turning to franchise legend Rolando Blackman to represent them at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago. The team announced that Blackman, a four-time NBA All-Star and one of the most iconic players in Mavericks history, will serve as their on-stage representative when the ping-pong balls drop on May 12.

“Rolando was a natural choice for this role at the lottery due to his impactful leadership for the franchise through the decades, both on and off the court,” the Mavericks said in an official statement. Blackman is no stranger to representing the team. Drafted ninth overall in the 1981 NBA Draft, he spent 11 seasons with Dallas, averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His consistent scoring and leadership helped solidify him as one of the greatest Mavericks of all time.

During his time with the team, Blackman racked up 16,643 points, holding the title of the Mavericks' all-time leading scorer until Dirk Nowitzki surpassed him in 2008. His number 22 jersey was retired by the franchise in 2011, the same year Dallas won its first and only NBA Championship. After his playing days, Blackman remained a familiar face in Dallas, working as an assistant coach, TV analyst, and director of basketball development.

The Mavericks are hoping Blackman's presence at the lottery brings them a stroke of good fortune. Dallas enters the event with the 11th-best odds, holding a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick and an 8.5% chance of securing a top-four selection. Despite the long odds, the team believes that Blackman's legacy and presence could bring the luck they need.

Historically, the Mavericks have seen mixed results in the lottery. In 2023, General Manager Nico Harrison represented the team on stage, with former star Michael Finley in the back room. Dallas held onto their pick that year, using it to acquire center Dereck Lively II in a draft-night trade. This time, with Blackman stepping into the spotlight, the team is hoping for a bigger leap.

Dallas is coming off a chaotic season filled with ups and downs, making this draft lottery a crucial moment for the franchise's future. Blackman’s appearance represents more than just a familiar face; it symbolizes a link to the team’s history and a hope for better days ahead. For the Mavericks, May 12 could mark the beginning of a new chapter, with a little help from one of their greatest legends.