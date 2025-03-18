The Dallas Mavericks could still make a postseason run. In a season full of injuries, Dallas is still currently holding onto the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. However, with Kyrie Irving out for the season, the Mavs' chances of making a realistic NBA Finals run are slim. Making the right decisions in the upcoming NBA Draft will be of the utmost importance.

Mavericks' 2025 NBA Draft outlook

It remains to be seen which selection the Mavs will receive in the first-round. Fans are surely dreaming of the Mavericks landing the No. 1 pick and likely Cooper Flagg (assuming he declares for the 2025 NBA Draft), but that likely won't happen unless the team gets extremely lucky in the NBA Draft Lottery. At the moment, Dallas projects to be selecting near the middle of the first-round.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Tournament is set to begin soon. There are plenty of draft prospects participating in this year's tournament. Without further ado, let's take a look at three potential Mavericks' 2025 NBA Draft targets to watch as March Madness gets underway.

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Duke is seemingly always competitive. Cooper Flagg is unquestionably the team's best player. However, Flagg has had plenty of help during the 2024-25 season.

Kon Knueppel, 19, could be among the more intriguing first-round picks in the middle of the round. The Blue Devils guard has averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per outing in the 2024-25 campaign. He has also shot 47.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Depending on where the Mavericks ultimately land in the draft, Knueppel may not even be available. There is a chance that he could end up being a top 10 pick. His performance in the NCAA Tournament will probably impact his draft outlook.

Knueppel offers respectable size as a 6'6″ guard. In a sense, he features a fairly similar skill set to Klay Thompson. Bringing in Knueppel to learn from one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time would be a tremendous move. Additionally, he would give the Mavericks important guard depth as they hope to compete next season.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Illinois is looking to make noise in the NCAA Tournament. Kasparas Jakucionis, who is also a 6'6″ guard in similar fashion to Knueppel, has played an important role in Illinois' success. He features a different set of skills, though.

The 18-year-old has averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He has shot 44.8 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point land.

Jakucionis is not known for his long-range shooting ability. He could be a good fit alongside Kyrie Irving in Dallas, however. Irving is one of the better play-makers in the NBA, and Jakucionis is one of the better play-makers at the college basketball level. Jakucionis could learn from Kyrie while providing the Mavs with another backup guard to give Kyrie rest once he returns from his injury.

Jakucionis can also play on the wing, though, providing a pivotal element of versatility.

BONUS: Mavericks' potential draft pick: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

South Carolina did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Still, Collin Murray-Boyles is arguably the perfect fit for the Mavs. Although fans won't get to watch him in March Madness, he is still worth mentioning as a potential draft target.

The 19-year-old recently finished his second season with South Carolina. He is projected to be selected in the middle of the first-round. In a lot of ways, Murray-Boyles is underrated, as he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has made it clear that he wants Dallas to feature a strong defense. Murray-Boyles is a quality defender, but he also offers a high scoring ceiling. At 6'7″, Murray-Boyles brings versatility as well.