The Dallas Mavericks recently received extremely unfortunate news, as Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Anthony Davis may miss the remainder of the season due to injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated on Thursday. Will the Irving and Davis injuries lead to the Mavs entering the Cooper Flagg NBA Draft sweepstakes?

The Mavericks are 10th in the Western Conference standings as of this story's writing. Yes, Dallas could still possibly clinch a play-in spot and make a postseason run, but doing so will be quite difficult without Irving and possibly Davis. With over a month remaining in the NBA season, the Mavs can realistically end up in the conversation for the No. 1 pick based on their performance moving forward.

It goes without saying, but teams such as the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets lead the way as the top possible destinations for Flagg given their disappointing seasons. Washington currently holds the worst record in the NBA.

Still, anything can happen in the lottery. The worst team doesn't always have the best luck. The Mavs' record will ultimately go a long way toward determining their odds in the lottery. With a month to go and a plethora of injuries, however, anything truly can happen.

In all reality, the chances of the Mavericks ending up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft are fairly slim, but nothing is out of the question.

How would Cooper Flagg fit on the Mavericks' roster?

If Dallas does land the No. 1 pick and selects Flagg first overall, how would the Duke basketball star fit on the roster?

At 6'9″, Flagg offers versatility. He can run the wing as a shooting guard or small forward. If necessary, he can even play power forward. The 18-year-old features size and athleticism which will help him at the NBA level. He appears to be ready for the NBA.

The Mavericks lineup could realistically feature Kyrie Irving (once he returns from his torn ACL), Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II and Flagg. If the Mavs wanted to go smaller, they could move AD to center and play PJ Washington alongside Irving, Thompson, and Flagg.

Drafting Cooper Flagg would allow Mavs head coach Jason Kidd to be more creative with his lineups. Flagg's fit would be almost perfect with the Mavericks, but it remains to be seen if Dallas will emerge as a serious contender for the 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick.