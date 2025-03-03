Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (38-21) won their sixth-consecutive game on Sunday and currently occupy second place in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks (32-29) sit firmly in the NBA Play-In Tournament danger zone and are still waiting for Anthony Davis to return from an abductor strain.

Needless to say, Mavs fans are having a tough time right now. And the hits just keep on coming.

Ownership is raising season ticket prices for the 2025-26 campaign, per WFAA's Rachel Behrndt. The average increase is said to be 8.61 percent, according to a team statement and will “reflect ongoing investments in team and fan engagement.”

“The rescaled ticket prices will better reflect seat value, particularly in high-demand areas closest to the court, and a fan experience with upgrades and access to in-game entertainment and member benefits, the Mavericks said.

“Pricing adjustments were also based on evaluating secondary market transitions… Despite the adjustments, full-season members will still save 15% to 23% compared to projected market prices next season, and mini-season ticket holders will save 11 to 20%, according to the team.”

Dallas is not reading the room whatsoever with this latest decision. The organization already pushed the fan base's patience to the brink by trading away a young cornerstone who just led the franchise to the NBA Finals, but expecting people to pay more when the shock and despair is still fresh is unbelievably…. bold.

Mavericks fans voice their frustrations

The announcement is producing fiery reactions aplenty. American Airlines Center better prepare for a riot, or at the very least, the possibility that attendance might be far more sparse next season. “Unfortunately I just cancelled,” @jacobthecreated replied. “It was a fun ride while it lasted.”

“You trade away everyone’s favorite player, make the team worse, and want to charge us more?” @CElguea asked rhetorically. “Get out of here.”

Some fans, who claim that the team are raising their season tickets by more than the average 8.61 percent, are especially fed up with Mavs brass.

“Just received my Mavericks season ticket renewal offer,” @theMcSwag commented. “They are raising prices by 15% (after raising them almost 30% a year ago). There's no price I would pay to support this franchise but asking for more $ is just the cherry on top.”

“I have a 10 game mini-plan for szn tickets with the Mavs,” @MikeRedacted said. “Finishing out 3rd season doing so. Just saw that my renewal price for next season is going up 12.5%. The audacity of this ownership group to come in & destroy the soul of the fanbase and then price gouge it is disgusting.”

Dallas did not want to invest $345 million in Luka Doncic, reportedly due to conditioning and character concerns, and although management can still be proven right in its assessment, this is not the time to ask people to dig deeper into their wallets.

The Mavericks must have assumed the city would cool off after the initial Doncic trade protests and harsh condemnation. Well, ownership should know what happens when they assume. And if they don't, these fans will gladly tell them.