Anthony Davis's injury issues are well-known. The former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick is a perennial All-NBA and All-Star selection when healthy, but it's effectively a coin flip when he is actually healthy.

The persistent ailments have resulted in major criticism and ridicule by fans and media members and have led some, like former star player and current popular TV studio analyst Charles Barkley, to give Davis pejorative nicknames, including “Street Clothes” and “Day-to-Davis.” Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is no exception, as he laid out his problems with Davis on ‘Gil's Arena'.

“We watched when he hurt his — bumped his little knee, hit his little elbow. There was one play where he hit his wrist three times and then grabbed it — grabbed it all three times — ‘Ow! Ooh!'” Arenas said.

“I’ve never seen the nick-knack injuries to one player like this in my life,” he continued. “We've seen Allen Iverson, right? We've seen how he played, falling and boom, boom. We've seen Shaquille grabbing on him and chokeholding him. We've never seen the injuries he has with the impact he gets.”

Arenas then went on to contribute another nickname for Davis while comparing him to New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, although his name was a little more straightforward and juvenile than many of the others suggested previously.

“I got to give KAT more credit. You way tougher, dawg. My fault, KAT. No disrespect, KAT. He don't be doing that. You just look funny sometimes when you're playing, but I would take that a million times over Mr. Ouchie,” Arenas said.

Davis has been limited to 20 of the Dallas Mavericks' 41 games this season; he is currently out with a hand injury that was initially reported to require season-ending surgery, although he is expected to be re-evaluated in about six weeks. Before this injury, he had played 15 of the previous 19 games, although he had missed all but one game in November due to a calf strain.

Since being traded to Dallas as part of the Luka Doncic deal last February, Davis has only played 29 games with his new team. He was injured at the time of the trade and ended up straining his left adductor during his Mavs debut, which kept him out of action for the next six weeks.

The first overall selection in 2012, Davis played no fewer than 61 games in his first six NBA seasons. However, starting with the 2018-19 season, he has played 61 or more games just twice. According to a Reddit user, Davis has been listed as having 51 unique injuries and nearly 300 in total over the course of his career.

With both Davis and Kyrie Irving, who suffered a torn ACL last March, out of the lineup, the Mavericks are in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 15-26 record.