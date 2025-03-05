Kyrie Irving is one of the most beloved players among his peers in the association, and on Tuesday, Irving garnered plenty of sympathy from his contemporaries after news came out that he had torn his ACL on Monday during the Dallas Mavericks' blowout loss against the Sacramento Kings. Irving, who is 32 years of age, will be out for the foreseeable future, and it remains to be seen if he would ever be the same player after such a serious knee injury.

One player who showed the Mavericks star some love in the aftermath of a brutal injury was Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who posted a heartfelt picture of himself with Irving on his official Instagram story.

In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, Irving has been playing his heart out for the Mavericks — doing the heavy lifting on the offensive end and proving that he's capable of becoming the first option on a team with contending aspirations. And it's no surprise to see the Grizzlies star send Irving a message of support in the aftermath of an injury, especially when Morant himself has endured some brutal injury-riddled setbacks.

The 2023-24 season was one straight out of Morant's nightmares; not only was his start to the season delayed by a 25-game suspension, he also saw his season get cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury. The Grizzlies star won't find it difficult at all to put himself in Irving's shoes, and at the very least, Morant provides some hope that Irving can put this serious knee injury in the rearview mirror.

Mavericks' 2025 playoff hopes are cooked

What a terrible month or so it has been for the Mavericks franchise. It all started with their ill-advised trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers; they did not need to pull off such a maneuver when Doncic played a starring role in leading them to the NBA Finals in 2024. And then to make matters worse, Anthony Davis sustained an injury in his very first game for the Mavs.

Now, Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury slams the Mavericks' championship window in 2025 — and perhaps the foreseeable future — shut for good. Relying on Spencer Dinwiddie and 35-year-old Klay Thompson to lead the team moving forward is hardly a recipe for success. Mavericks fans, as passionate as they are, might be better off channeling that fervor of theirs towards other pursuits now that rooting for the Mavs only brings the kind of pain that one wouldn't even wish upon their worst enemy.