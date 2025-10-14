The Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd are reportedly in agreement on a multi-year contract extension, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“BREAKING: The Mavericks have signed coach Jason Kidd to a multiyear contract extension, @TheSteinLine has learned. Kidd drew interest from the Lakers and Knicks over the past two summers and Dallas has now responded with a contract extension both times,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, this represents Kidd's second contract extension within the last couple of summers despite interest from other teams. He was mentioned as a possibility to replace Tom Thibodeau in New York this past summer, but ultimately remained in Dallas with the Mavs.

The Mavs clearly appreciate the work Kidd has done with the team. Dallas is hopeful that the head coach will be able to lead the Mavericks to a championship soon.

Jason Kidd's coaching career

Kidd, who of course is an NBA Hall of Famer, landed his first head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14. Following that season, the former star point guard took over head coaching duties in Milwaukee with the Bucks in 2014-15. Kidd would remain in Milwaukee through the 2017-18 campaign.

After two seasons working as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-20 – 2020-21), Kidd landed the Mavericks head coaching gig and has not looked back since.

He's endured ups and downs with the Mavs, but he's led the team to the Western Conference Finals twice and NBA Finals once. Additionally, Kidd did a tremendous job while helping the team navigate the outside noise last season following the shocking Luka Doncic trade.

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks will begin the 2025-26 regular season at home on October 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.