While there has been no doubt as to who the Dallas Mavericks would choose with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft ever since they won the lottery, one question has remained: Who was going to coach Cooper Flagg this fall?

Now, granted, the Mavericks still have Jason Kidd under contract, but until the New York Knicks sign a new coach to take over for the departed Tom Thibodeau, the former point guard has been, and likely will continue to be, a hot name in NYC… until now.

That's right, while discussing his team's first-round activities, Harrison was asked about Kidd's future in Dallas and made it crystal clear that yes, the Mavericks will maintain continuity at the head coach spot heading into the fall.

“Nico Harrison says Jason Kidd will be the head coach of the Mavericks this year,” ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta wrote.

Now, for fans of the Knicks, this is a pretty disappointing development, as Kidd has already coached Jalen Brunson, was a star in the area – albeit for the Nets – and is likely the biggest name who could take over a very flashy head coaching gig. Kidd recently coached in an NBA Championship game, against the Boston Celtics, no less, and while he didn't win, that experience could be just what the doctor ordered to return New York to the promised land for the first time this century.

And yet, for that very reason, it makes sense why the Mavericks would want to keep Kidd as they welcome Flagg to town. Even with Kyrie Irving expected to miss action after suffering a March ACL injury, Kidd has a track record of success, has relationships with most of the team's players, and is as good as any coach to ease Flagg's transition from the college ranks to NBA stardom.