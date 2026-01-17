The Dallas Mavericks may again be without rookie standout Cooper Flagg as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz for the second time this week.

Dallas (16–26) hosts Utah (14–27) on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, continuing a four-game homestand. The Mavericks’ injury report released Saturday morning listed Flagg as doubtful with a left ankle sprain, casting uncertainty over his availability.

Flagg has been managing the ankle issue since earlier in the week and did not appear in Thursday’s meeting between the two teams. Dallas controlled that contest from the opening minutes, pulling away for a 144–122 victory behind a balanced offensive effort. The win improved the Mavericks to 16–26 and marked one of their most efficient outings of the season.

The 19-year-old rookie has been a central piece of Dallas’ rotation throughout his first NBA campaign. Flagg has taken on significant responsibility on both ends of the floor, frequently serving as a primary scoring option and late-game decision-maker. Through 42 games this season, he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game while logging heavy minutes.

Cooper Flagg injury looms as Mavericks close homestand vs. Jazz

Utah enters Saturday’s matchup coming off Thursday’s loss in Dallas and continues to navigate a difficult stretch. The Jazz have dropped seven of their last 10 games and remain near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as they work through injuries and lineup adjustments.

Saturday’s contest marks the final game of the Mavericks’ current homestand. Following the matchup with Utah, Dallas will travel to New York for a road meeting with the New York Knicks (25–16) on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC Peacock.

Dallas will then return home to open a two-game stand Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors (23–19) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Final confirmation on Flagg’s status is expected closer to tipoff as Dallas continues to evaluate his left ankle ahead of Saturday’s rematch.