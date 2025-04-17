SACRAMENTO, CA — The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are going head-to-head in an NBA Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday night. Earlier in the week, Klay Thompson told reporters that he would give his regular season a “B” grade. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Thompson's grade before the play-in game on Wednesday, and he provided an intriguing response.

“He's been a great teammate and a great player to coach,” Kidd said of Thompson. “Looking at grades, I would say A because when you talk about someone at that age, I still consider him young, to play 70-plus games is big. To be consistent, to be someone that you can count on… I would say he's an A, he short-changed himself.”

Jason Kidd gives Klay Thompson “A” grade

Kidd gave Thompson an “A” grade for his regular season. Thompson averaged 14 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. In a season full of injuries for the Mavs, Thompson was able to play in 72 games, something that was unquestionably crucial.

The Mavericks have continued to fight despite no shortage of adversity. Kidd addressed the team's perseverance as well.

“A lot of heart, a lot of character, a lot of fight,” Kidd said of the Mavericks. “There's no give in this group. No matter who is playing, they always believe that they got the right information to compete at a high level. You saw that on a nightly basis… They supported each other, everyone in that locker room had each other's back and it's a fun group to coach. We still have a long ways to go, we believe.”

The Mavericks are hoping to earn a victory and stay afloat in the tournament. If they do earn the win, Dallas will play the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday.