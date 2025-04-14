DALLAS — When Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks last offseason, he was dreaming of winning a championship with his new team. After earning four championships with the Golden State Warriors, Klay was looking to add a fifth with the Mavs. Although he technically still could accomplish his goal, the Mavericks narrowly snuck into the postseason as the No. 10 seed. Between injuries and trades, Dallas' season has not exactly gone according to plan. Thompson was reliable for the most part in the regular season, however.

What grade would Thompson give his regular season from an individual standpoint?

I asked Klay Thompson about his first regular season with a team other than the Warriors. After smiling and thinking about it, he gave his first season with the Mavericks a “B” grade.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/RXv7bwPLQg — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My season individually… I'd give it a B,” Thompson told reporters after practice on Monday. “I thought I shot the ball decent, you know, nearly 40 (percent) from three. I'm really grateful to play in 72 games and be a consistent presence in the lineup. That's something that I can really hang my hat on.”

As Thompson mentioned, he played in 72 games. Despite dealing with injury trouble at times, he was indeed a “consistent presence in the lineup.”

Klay averaged 14 points per game as well, shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep. Thompson's impact on the Mavs was important as a number of players dealt with constant injury trouble.

“I thought Klay had a really good season for us,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “I think he played 70 games, if not more (he played 72). Has shot the ball, has been a leader in that locker room through all the things that have taken place. And then we're gonna need his leadership on Wednesday.”

Thompson's leadership has been pivotal. It was certainly an up and down campaign for the Mavs. Dallas finished the year with a 39-43 record. If the team is going to make any noise in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Thompson will need to step up.

Klay's teammates have taken notice of everything he has brought to the Mavericks as well.

“I think it was really good,” PJ Washington said of Thompson's first regular season in Dallas. “I mean, just for him to come to a new city and a new organization and play his game. Obviously, he's one of the all-time greats, shoots the ball with the best of them. Obviously having a weapon like that on your team is great. I mean, he draws so much attention each and every night… He's just a great player. Obviously you want a guy like that on your team instead of the opposite team.”

Klay Thompson and the Mavericks will play the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night in an NBA Play-In Tournament game.