DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by a final score of 122-98 by the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It was a contest that featured no shortage of injury trouble. Kyrie Irving left in the first quarter with a left knee sprain and did not return. Jaden Hardy later suffered a right ankle sprain and also left the game in the third quarter. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd reacted to the Irving and Hardy injuries after the game.

“Just unlucky,” Kidd said of the injuries. “Hope that he's healthy, it's not serious, but just the injuries that we've had this season… Guys are trying to hold it together… It just seems every time we're close to getting someone back, someone goes down. Tonight both Hardy and Kai (Irving) go down… We're running out of bodies here, but guys keep fighting.”

Losing Hardy is far from ideal. He is a quality depth player. However, Irving's injury could potentially shift the entire dynamic of the remainder of the season depending on how much time he is forced to miss.

At the moment, all we know is that Irving suffered a left knee sprain. He does not have a set injury timeline as of this story's writing. The Mavericks will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates as they are made available.

So what is the mood in the locker room?

“It sucks that we keep losing guys,” forward Naji Marshall told reporters. “But everybody is trying to stay positive and understand just how blessed we are at the end of the day. All we can do is just wait for those guys to get back, wish them a speedy recovery and just keep going out there and battling.”

It is difficult to bounce back from constant injury concerns. Jason Kidd's message to the Mavs at the moment is to “rest” as the team looks to get healthy.

“Rest,” Kidd said of his message to the team right now. “Rest, we gotta stick together, we gotta keep fighting… Keep getting better at your job and that's what we're going to do.”

The Mavs' next game is scheduled for Wednesday against the Bucks in Milwaukee.