The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to make history during this season’s NBA draft, and their first overall pick will be at the forefront of this possibility. A recent ESPN draft breakdown provided insight into the matter.

“Assuming they make the pick, the Mavericks will become the fourth team in the modern draft era (since 1966) to make the No. 1 pick in the draft within a year of reaching the NBA Finals… The others: The Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 and drafted Elton Brand with the No. 1 pick in 1999. The Lakers won the NBA Finals in 1982 and drafted James Worthy with the No. 1 pick in 1982. The Trail Blazers won the NBA Finals in 1977 and drafted Mychal Thompson with the No. 1 pick in 1978.”

Of the noted names, it would be safe to assume that the Mavericks would like their selection to turn out like Hall of Famer James Worthy. The Lakers legend was a three-time champion and seven-time All-Star across 12 years in the association.

Both Elton Brand and Mychal Thompson had successful careers in their own right, but Dallas likely holds loftier expectations for Cooper Flagg, the player who most expect the team to take at the start of the draft.

The Duke product averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 37 games in his lone season with the Blue Devils. He also took home the prestigious John R. Wooden Award. Duke legend and former head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, seems to expect more of the same once the Maine native reaches the NBA.

“One of the talks I had with a couple of owners was, ‘We need to have those American stars.’ You know, we have a lot of international stars…Cooper can be that,” Krzyzewski said, per Athlon Sports. “Cooper can be that. His future, hopefully, he stays hungry and healthy… His future will be incredible.”

The Mavericks will possibly make draft history on Wednesday, and Flagg will hope it’s the first of many historic moments in his professional career.