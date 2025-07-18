Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the latest couple making headlines after they hard-launched their relationship earlier this month. At their red carpet debut on Wednesday, July 16, for Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas gala, Thompson shared what he loved about the three-time Grammy-winning rapper.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

The four-time NBA champion shared with reporters that he would have loved to meet Megan's late parents whom the foundation is named after. Megan's father, Joseph Pete Jr., died when the rapper was a freshman in high school from a heart attack. The rapper's mother, Holly Thomas, died in 2019 from a brain tumor.

“I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what—not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do,” the Dallas Mavericks star said.

The inaugural gala raised $1.2 million, which will be used to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe. The foundation’s programs are focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill,” the site's mission statement reads.

“She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need,” he concluded.

Megan Thee Stallion Praises Klay Thompson At Inaugural Gala

Thompson gushed over Megan's accomplishments during her gala and the rapper also had great things to say about her new romance with the NBA star.

“I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” Megan shared with Page Six.

The “Savage” rapper added that Thompson is different from her past relationships. She notably dated Moneybagg Yo, Torrey Craig, and Pardison Fontaine prior to Thompson.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with the outlet. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.

The couple hard-launched their relationship earlier this month when Megan posted some photos of herself in a bikini poolside. In the background of those photos was Thompson laying down in a chair near the pool. Thompson later confirmed the relationship when he added Megan to his latest photo dump on Instagram.