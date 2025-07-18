Things are heating up between Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The couple made their first official appearance together on the red carpet at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Charity Gala in New York City, and fans are still buzzing after a now-viral clip showed just how generous Megan can be, per TheBigLead.

Klay Thompson shows off his newest $300K watch that Megan Thee Stallion got him: "What a sweet lady."

In the video, Klay is seen sitting comfortably at the gala, dressed in a sharp black-and-white tux. On his left wrist? A gleaming silver timepiece that caught everyone's attention. “The evening has just begun too, it’s just a little past 8. Oh boy. We got a night ahead of us,” he said, glancing at the watch.

A man off-camera complimented the piece. Without hesitation, Klay grinned and replied, “Thank you, brother. Megan gifted me this. Yeah. What a sweet lady.” That line alone sent social media into a frenzy.

According to watch experts and NBA fans alike, the stunning gift appears to be a $300,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, a piece typically reserved for collectors or millionaires who don’t blink at the price tag. Klay Thompson might be one of those people himself, but this gift came straight from Megan’s heart—and wallet.

Big hearts, bigger gifts

Megan Thee Stallion has built an empire that allows her to spoil someone she cares about. With a net worth of $30 million, her resume includes multi-million dollar partnerships with Revlon, Popeyes, Time Inc., and Netflix. Her generosity isn’t new, but seeing her spend big on Klay is a new twist that fans can’t stop talking about.

Some couldn’t believe how early into the relationship this grand gesture arrived. Others simply admired how happy Klay looked. “He actually winning omg,” one person wrote on X. “Almost enough to make me hate Klay,” another joked.

Earlier this month, the pair made their relationship TikTok-official when Megan posted a video unboxing collectible dolls gifted by Klay. In the since-deleted clip, she sat on his lap and lovingly called him “baby” while thanking him for the surprise.

It’s still early, but if $300K watches and sweet nicknames are the starting point, this might be one of the most intriguing power couple storylines in sports and music this year.