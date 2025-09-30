DALLAS — Klay Thompson has won four championships and has made multiple All-Star teams in his NBA career. He is on track to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame someday. Thompson addressed a number of topics at Dallas Mavericks' Media Day on Monday. When asked about goals for the upcoming season, Thompson revealed one specific feat he would like to accomplish in addition to bringing home his fifth NBA championship. The Mavs star is hoping to join the exclusive 50/40/90 club.

Only nine players have ever accomplished the feat in the NBA — Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Malcom Brogdon and Kyrie Irving. Irving, who of course plays alongside Thompson in Dallas, may be able to give him some advice for achieving the goal.

Will Klay Thompson join 50/40/90 club?

Klay has shot 40 percent from beyond the arc or better in all but three seasons of his NBA career. He has shot 90 percent or better from the free throw line in three separate years. However, he has yet to shoot 50 percent or better from the field, with his career-high being 48.8 percent — something he accomplished in 2017-18.

Article Continues Below

Thompson had a respectable 2024-25 season — his first campaign in Dallas. However, he shot a career-low 41.2 percent from the field. His 39.1 three-point shooting percentage was the third worst mark of his career. Thompson did record the second best free throw percentage of his career, shooting 90.5 percent from the line.

Joining the 50/40/90 club will be difficult for Thompson at this point in his career. While he has steadily improved his free throw shooting, Thompson's efficiency from the floor has dropped. When Thompson is determined to accomplish something, though, doubting him is a risky thing to do.

Klay Thompson is going to do everything he can to bounce back and find more consistency with his shot from the floor.