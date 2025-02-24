The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 126-102 by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Dallas' attention now turns to Tuesday's road game against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, as Kyrie Irving was asked about the highly-anticipated contest following Sunday's affair.

“High level basketball game, a lot of good players on the floor at once,” Irving said of what he expects on Tuesday night. “Outside of just the obvious of us being in LA, being a former team of Luka's, obviously the narrative is already written. I don't know what else I can really add to that. I'm pretty much focused, telling my guys to focus on the high level game that we gotta win.

“I would love to get into the emotions after the game… But before the game it's just about having fun and making sure that we lock in… They're gonna come in and be ready to play against us. Luka is obviously gonna have a lot of confidence that game. He played well last game so he's feeling good and we just gotta be aware of it.”

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks preparing for Luka Doncic, Lakers

Kyrie Irving expects Luka Doncic to enter Tuesday's matchup with “confidence” following his recent strong performance. Doncic led the Lakers to a 123-100 win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, as Luka enjoyed his best game with his new team so far. He finished the affair with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block.

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic shocked the entire sports world. The Mavs and Lakers are still adjusting to their new-look rosters, but Doncic is beginning to find his rhythm. Kyrie Irving certainly knows what Luka Doncic is capable of when he is playing his best basketball.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Los Angeles.