DALLAS — The Dallas Wings held their introductory press conference for recently drafted players Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly and Aaronette Vonleh on Wednesday at Dallas City Hall. During the press conference, Bueckers was asked about playing in the same city as Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

“Yeah, he's been my favorite player for forever now, so super excited to be in the same city as him,” Bueckers told reporters. “Hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he's going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that I think is something that can be motivating.

“Just excited for Dallas itself… a great sports city. But yeah, great to be in the same city as him.”

Kyrie Irving, Paige Bueckers both play for Dallas teams

Irving welcomed Bueckers to Dallas via a video after the Wings selected her first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. As Bueckers mentioned, Irving is currently dealing with a torn ACL. Bueckers dealt with a torn ACL of her own back in 2022, so she believes she can be there for Irving amid his difficult injury concern.

Once Kyrie returns, though, Dallas will have four of the best basketball players in the men's and women's game in the city, as Anthony Davis and Arike Ogunbowale also play for the teams. The future is bright for Dallas basketball, especially for the Wings as Bueckers and Ogunbowale prepare to join forces.

For now, Irving is focused on recovering from his injury. There is a chance that the future Hall of Famer could return in January next season.

As for Bueckers, she is preparing to begin her professional basketball career in Dallas with the Wings. Dallas' regular season will begin on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.