The Dallas Mavericks will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for right shoulder soreness, and he has been ruled out for Sunday's game along with P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell and Dereck Lively II. Anthony Davis and Max Christie aren't eligible to play yet because the trade just happened, and Davis is out injured anyway.

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Cavs

Kyrie Irving was initially listed as questionable for the Mavericks' game against the Cavs before being ruled out. Irving played 37 minutes in Friday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, but now he won't be able to play against the team he won a championship with in 2016. The Cavs have become one of the best teams in the NBA this season and will have a huge advantage in this game with Irving and others on the shelf.

While this would have been a more interesting matchup if Irving was playing, not many Mavericks fans can even think about a game after the trade of Doncic, which is probably one of the biggest deals in NBA history. Doncic and Irving formed a dynamic one-two punch that got Dallas to the NBA Finals last season.

Now, Irving will be paired with Anthony Davis, one of the best big men in the league, and that should also be another dominant one-two punch. Davis is currently out with an abdominal injury, but he is supposed to be re-evaluated in the coming days. The hope is the Irving-Davis duo will be healthy soon and can help lead the Mavericks on another NBA Finals run, with the goal of winning it this time around.