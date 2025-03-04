Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving had a heartwarming message from one of his former All-Star teammates in Kevin Love.

Irving suffered a torn ACL in the Mavericks' previous contest against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The team later announced he will be out for the remainder of the season.

The NBA world came out to send their thoughts and best wishes as Irving begins the recovery process. Love was one of those players, as the Miami Heat forward posted on social media via X with a thoughtful message for his former star teammate.

“Man…devastating for Ky. Love you my brother and speedy recovery. You mean so much to this game!!!” Love said in the tweet.

Irving and Love were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017. Alongside LeBron James, they won the team's first-ever championship after beating the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals in seven games.

What's next for Mavericks after Kyrie Irving injury

It is a tough blow for the Dallas Mavericks to sustain with Kyrie Irving out for the year, on top of the multiple injuries they are dealing with in the frontcourt.

Anthony Davis is close to fully recovering from an adductor strain, while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II won't be back until April. Until they return, the frontcourt will be thin as the Mavericks rely on Klay Thompson, Max Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie among others for scoring production.

Dallas currently has a 32-30 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers by one game.

Following Monday's loss to the Kings, the Mavericks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.