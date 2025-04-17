The Dallas Mavericks went through a rough stretch in the aftermath of pulling off the controversial Luka Doncic trade, and their playoff hopes took a major hit when Kyrie Irving tore his ACL — with the serious knee injury set to keep the Mavericks star out for a considerable period of time. It's not quite clear when Irving, the 33-year-old point guard, will be making his return, but the Mavericks will have to brace for the veteran's absence heading into the 2024-25 season.

But with the wonders of modern medicine, Irving could be back earlier than expected, if Shams Charania of ESPN's latest report is any indication,

“Kyrie Irving's return, that's the big question now. The expectation is that he will play a good chunk of next season. There's optimism that he'll be back by January,” Charania said on ESPN countdown prior to the play-in tournament clash between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the target return for Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving after his March ACL tear: pic.twitter.com/nIXqxiKNzR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2025

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that Irving has a player option worth nearly $44 million for next season. But with him being on the mend, the move for him may be to accept that option, stay with the Mavericks, and prove that he's able to return to superstar form.

Once Irving returns, he will undoubtedly face a minutes restriction, and it's not likely for him to play in back-to-backs as well, which would limit his value for the Mavericks. But Dallas has scarcely any better options, and considering their lack of draft assets, the Mavs, for better or for worse, appear to be wedded to their current core.

The best-case scenario for the Mavs is that they remain in the playoff hunt next season with Anthony Davis leading the charge, and with the return of Irving, seal their place in the playoffs and finally get a chance to get Nico Harrison's vision to come to fruition.

Mavericks play long game after Kyrie Irving injury

The Mavericks have no choice but to ride out the path they've charted for themselves in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade. It may be painful to witness the franchise's drop-off in real time, but they cannot feel sorry for themselves. All they can do is play the hand that they've been dealt.

It might be a bit worrying that Kyrie Irving, a veteran guard, suffered a major knee injury. There is a chance that he never becomes the same player again. But the Mavericks franchise seems overdue for a win, and perhaps they can get that win in the form of a complete recovery from Irving.