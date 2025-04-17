The Dallas Mavericks front office and ownership have continued to take heat since the shocking Luka Doncic trade back in February. The Mavericks organization certainly did not do themselves any favors following a reported closed door meeting this week with select media members alongside general manager Nico Harrison and CEO Rick Welts. The team has taken plenty of heat from the outside regarding that meeting, with former NBA player Lou Williams being one of the latest critics.

During a recent episode of FanDuel’s NBA show, ‘Run It Back,’ Lou Williams specifically criticized Nico Harrison’s comments about having no regrets about the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic trade, and needing to say that behind closed doors.

“You got to have regrets, you can tell by the rollout. Why do something behind closed doors without cameras, without recorders, if you have no regrets,” Williams questioned. “What are you hiding from if you have no regrets? You got to face the music. The same way that players are held accountable for the things that they do on and off the floor, you’re the leader of the organization in the position that you’re in.”

“Face the music, stand in front of the cameras and face the music like everyone else,” Williams continued. “Don’t do it with select media members and kind of rig it up to the point where it’s to your liking. Stand out there and explain to us what was your thought process. . .tell the fan base and the people of Dallas, what is your plan.”

Following the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavericks have been hit with numerous injuries including the season-ending ACL tear to Kyrie Irving. The team managed to regroup and make the play-in where they’re currently battling the Sacramento Kings for the right to face the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the West.

In the time since the trade, the Mavericks fanbase has not been shy about their disdain for Harrison and the organization. During Doncic’s return to Dallas during the final week of the regular season, choruses of ‘Fire Nico’ chants rained down from the arena throughout the game.