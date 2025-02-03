When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, a generational talent who just led the team to the NBA Finals last year, much of the sports world became dislodged from reality. Shock, disappointment and fury filled the Lone Star State, as fans bid an abrupt and unforeseen farewell to the Slovenian superstar.

Anthony Davis is a remarkable force in his own right, and an elite defender, but few people are mentally prepared to lose a player who has five All-NBA First-Team selections to his name before turning 26 years old. While the Mavs' qualms about Doncic are well-known by now, and at least somewhat understandable given his persisting injury problems, it is unprecedented for a team to pull off such a mammoth move without warning.

Heck, Mark Cuban himself joked in the past that he would rather get divorced than part ways with Doncic. But he is no longer the Mavericks' majority owner, nor does he wield much influence in the front office. The former “Shark Tank” star denied having a hand in the Doncic trade, which only sends further attention in general manager Nico Harrison's direction. Cuban did not offer his opinion on the deal, though.

He continues to play coy. “Asked Sunday to react to the trade, Cuban passed on the opportunity to comment publicly beyond saying: ‘Go Mavs,'” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported.

Mavericks dramatically alter Cuban's vision for the squad

The indirect response was predictable considering his ownership stake in the franchise. Cuban is expected to be a company man in moments like these. Fans will make assumptions nevertheless.

Cuban's attachment to Luka Doncic is on record many times over and is completely reasonable. He played a role in Dallas' decision to trade up for the now-former face of the franchise in the 2018 NBA Draft and watched him rapidly soar into the league's upper echelon. The Mavericks as Cuban knew them are now drastically different, as a new day dawns in the American Airlines Center.

Again, Anthony Davis' arrival is worthy of appreciation. The 2020 NBA champion and four-time All-NBA First-Teamer is arguably a top-10 player in the game today and carries enough credibility to keep the squad's championship aspirations alive. He can pair nicely with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II and a solid supporting cast that now includes young Max Christie.

The immediate future could still be bright in Dallas. But visualizing it does not automatically ease the pain that many fans are feeling in the aftermath of Doncic's departure. If he can get healthy, something the Mavericks do not believe is likely, he has the ability to pose a threat to his former team and the rest of the Western Conference in the several years to come.

All Mavs fans can do now is heed Cuban's words and cheer on their squad for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.