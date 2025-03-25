Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has not gotten a lot of praise since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, but at least one former NBA player is ready to give Harrison some props.

Since executing one of the most unanimously maligned trades in NBA history, Harrison has become the subject of intense criticism by fans and members of the media. Some have called for Harrison's firing and accused him of purposely sabotaging a team that reached the NBA Finals less than a year ago.

However, Carlos Boozer, who played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2002 to 2015, said Harrison very well may have set up the Mavericks for success.

“I actually like this team when they're completely healthy,” Boozer said on ESPN's ‘Get Up' today. “Kyrie [Irving] was having an outstanding season. I think [Daniel] Gafford has made a huge step from when he was with the Wizards and coming to Dallas. [Dereck] Lively's made another step as well. AD (Anthony Davis) in the middle, with the scoring, rebounding, the assisting, the shooting of Klay Thompson. They have P.J. Washington — we forgot about him, he's like the forgotten man. They have great pieces on that team. Nico did a good job of putting a really good team together for now. So for next year, they're going to be a contender if they're healthy.”

While the team's potential may be high, their collective health remains a persistent question. Among the numerous injuries that have called into question whether Dallas would have to forfeit games this year, Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month, which likely could keep him out of action for a considerable portion of next season. Davis, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, has played just two games since joining the Mavericks. Thompson, while one of the rare consistently healthy Mavericks this season, is 35 and has torn his Achilles tendon and ACL in the past.

The injuries, or lack thereof, will likely be the deciding factor in whether the Mavericks can contend for another title in the short term, and by extension, decide whether Harrison's reputation will ever be restored following the Doncic trade.