Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has been through a lot in the last year. He set the NBA world on fire when the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February. With fans chanting that they wanted him fired, Harrison weathered the storm and was gifted the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft at the lottery.

Dallas selected Cooper Flagg to kick off the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Despite the night being about the Mavericks' newest rookie star, Harrison made some comments that angered fans.

“Fortune favors the bold,” Harrison said about the Mavericks. “So exciting things fell our way.”

Fox Sports' Nick Wright sounded off on Harrison's comments on Thursday's episode of the What's Wright? podcast.

“Nico said ‘fortune favors the bold’ and on behalf of Mavs fans everywhere I wanted to break a TV.”@getnickwright says Nico Harrison has no right to take a victory lap on the Mavericks landing Cooper Flagg pic.twitter.com/Cy4wU27hga — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Nico said ‘fortune favors the bold' and on behalf of all Mavs fans everywhere, I wanted to break a TV,” Wright said. “You do not get to trade Luka, hold a press conference saying ‘We did this for this year because we think we are better right now to win a championship this year or next year' and then end up bad enough that you're in the lottery and fall a** backwards into the No. 1 pick and then be like ‘All part of the plan!'”

Article Continues Below

Wright was not the only person upset that the Mavericks had the first pick in the draft. As NBA commissioner Adam Silver walked onto the stage to announce the first pick, one Dallas fan stood up and accused him of rigging the lottery.

Whether the NBA bent the rules for the Mavericks or not, Doncic is now a Laker and Dallas has Flagg. However, Wright and other Mavericks fans are not ready to let Harrison off the hook.

Fans made a big deal about the draft lottery when Dallas jumped up to No. 1. Flagg could be the saving grace for Harrison if he helps the Mavericks win immediately. If it turns out that he needs more time, the pressure on Dallas' general manager will only increase.

For now, though, Harrison is happy with how the draft went. It won't be until at least February until the Mavericks can know how good their roster truly is.

In the interim, fans will get to see Flagg navigate through his rookie season alongside Anthony Davis and Co. However, Dallas will always miss Doncic and think about what could have been.