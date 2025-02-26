It's still a heartbreaking sight for fans of the Dallas Mavericks to see Luka Doncic, the homegrown star that they acquired in draft-night trade back in 2018, now ply his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the aftermath of the perplexing trade that sent Doncic from the Mavericks to the Lakers, general manager Nico Harrison has become public enemy number one for Mavs fans, especially after his comments after the trade that called into question Doncic's work ethic and conditioning.

On Tuesday night, Doncic will be facing the Mavericks for the first time in his career, although that much-anticipated contest will be coming in the Lakers' homecourt of Crypto.com Arena. Nonetheless, Harrison is in attendance for this blockbuster affair, and he was even caught on cameras giving the newest Lakers star a serious look during warm-ups.

It's not quite clear what that look from Harrison towards Doncic meant. Is the Mavericks general manager having seller's remorse, especially when the very thing he questioned about Doncic — his health — has come back to bite their blockbuster acquisition in Anthony Davis?

One thing's for sure, there may not be a scarier player in the NBA than a motivated Doncic. Doncic is such a singularly dominant force that can warp defenses and bend them to his will, and the Lakers should now have their franchise cornerstone for the next decade or so. Meanwhile, all Mavericks fans could do is mourn the loss of the player who's taken them to great heights in recent years, most recently to the NBA Finals in 2024.

The Mavericks may have to brace for a barrage of buckets from Doncic — although now, it would be coming at their expense instead of for their cause.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade could be biggest mistake in NBA history

Only time will tell if the Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic away will be the worst decision in NBA history. If they win a championship with the Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving core, then perhaps Nico Harrison was onto something. Even then, talents of Doncic's caliber almost always never become available for trade, let alone be actually moved.

Doncic is just about to turn 26 years of age, and he's been so dominant that he can lead any team deep into the playoffs provided, of course, that he has the right pieces around him. He also saves his best basketball for when the games are at their toughest. And instead of it being the Mavericks benefitting from his contributions, it's now the Lakers that will be having his services for the long haul.