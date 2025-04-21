DALLAS — Over two months have passed since general manager Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday, the Mavs GM finally met with all of the local Dallas media in an end-of-season press conference. Since the trade, he had previously held a press conference on the road and a shocking limited press conference with selected reporters and no video. Monday was the first time he faced all of the local media in Dallas, and Harrison continued to negatively impact his reputation among fans by dodging a Doncic question.

I asked Harrison if he considers Doncic to be a champion-level player. After all, the star led the Mavs to two Western Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance by 25 years old. It was a simple question in all reality, but Harrison had no interest in answering it, rather choosing to call it “unfair” while focusing instead on the Mavericks' future outlook.

I asked Nico Harrison if Luka Doncic is a champion-level player. He called it an "unfair question"

“You know, that's kind of an unfair question,” Harrison said. “Luka's no longer on this team. What I am excited about is I do believe we have a championship-caliber team and we will show that next year.”

Whether it is an “unfair question” or not, Harrison could have acknowledged what Doncic has done for the franchise. He could have given the star his flowers for his immense talent. In all fairness, Harrison did admit that Luka is a great player during other parts of the press conference.

However, when asked if Luka Doncic is a championship-caliber player, the Mavs GM decided not to directly answer it which led to backlash from fans on social media.

“Coward,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Great question Joey! Masterful duck by the snake,” another fan wrote.

“Man. He really hates Luka lmao.. he could have said “ Luka is a champion-level player but this is going to be a defensive minded team and that’s why I did what I did . Dude literally can’t even give Luka a single compliment,” a third fan added.

Nico Harrison believes Luka Doncic is a good player. He has never said otherwise. However, it has become clear that Harrison isn't confident in Doncic's ability to lead an NBA team to a championship.

I gave Harrison an opportunity to change that narrative, but he decided not to take advantage of the opportunity. His refusal to address the subject seemingly confirms how he views Doncic.