Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison emerged as a hated figure in his city. Harrison became the man responsible for the Luka Doncic February trade. But his wild reaction following the 2025 NBA Draft lottery became pure gold.

Harrison's Mavs now own the top overall pick of the June draft. Dallas emerged as the biggest winners on draft lottery night.

The GM wasn't in Chicago for the event. But video surfaced on Harrison's reaction inside the Mavericks' draft room, captured by the Mavs' X account.

The moment we won 🙌 #MFFL

Harrison jumps out of his seat first. Then congratulating the rest of the Mavericks' room following the stunning lottery result. Dallas entered with only 1.8% odds of earning the top pick. Now Harrison and Dallas can redeem themselves from the Doncic trade.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison already linked to high-profile lottery pick

Harrison, again, wasn't inside the venue that held the lottery. But a potential future Mavericks player was there.

Cooper Flagg of Duke sat inside taking in the atmosphere. Now many fans believe Flagg will wear the Mavericks uniform soon. There's even thoughts of Flagg and Paige Bueckers leading the new basketball movement in Dallas.

Harrison is already called to draft Flagg. Multiple national outlets are already envisioning the Blue Devils star linking with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

MAVS WIN THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2025 NBA DRAFT 🔥 COOPER FLAGG, AD & KYRIE 🔜? 🤯🍿

ESPN Sportscenter was another who photoshopped Flagg wearing the jersey of his next potential team. Even Dallas native and Fox Sports personality Emmanuel Acho calls for his favorite basketball team to take Flagg.

However, the Duke freshman sensation isn't an official lock for Dallas. The Mavericks could become tempted to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's opted to test the market. The Milwaukee Bucks perennial All-Star will be a hot commodity in NBA free agency. But the GM is urged to avoid this deal. Especially in the aftermath of the widely criticized Doncic trade.