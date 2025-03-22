DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 123-117 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Mavs continue to deal with injuries, but they were able to overcome the adversity and take care of business in Friday's game. Spencer Dinwiddie and PJ Washington led Dallas to the win, as Dinwiddie scored 31 points and dropped seven assists while Washington recorded 27 points and four blocks. However, Washington had nine turnovers in the game.

After the game, Washington admitted that he was “pissed off” about his turnovers despite otherwise having a respectable performance.

“I'm kind of really pissed off at myself,” Washington told reporters. “These nine turnovers, that's terrible. I gotta be better… I wanted to just let y'all know that.”

It wasn't all bad, though. As mentioned, the Mavs won and Washington played well on both ends of the floor aside from the turnovers.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on Washington's two-way prowess following his balanced game.

“I thought he did a really good job on (Cade) Cunningham early… I thought PJ was really, really good,” Kidd said. “He had a spell there where he had a couple turnovers, but made a big three. Just understanding on to the next play mentality… He’s been great, we’re gonna need him to continue to keep playing at the level that he’s playing at right now.”

Kidd did mention that Cunningham scored 35 points. Still, the Mavericks head coach was impressed with Washington's early defense on the Pistons star.

The Mavs have struggled in recent action. However, the Mavericks will attempt to build off Friday's win moving forward. Doing so will be a challenge, however, as Dallas is set to go on a four-game east coast road trip.

The Mavs will play the Nets in Brooklyn on Monday to begin the road trip. They will then play the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the second of a back-to-back. Dallas will complete the road trip against the Orlando Magic on Thursday and Chicago Bulls on Saturday.