Mar 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will go head-to-head on Friday night. The Mavs are looking to bounce back following a 126-116 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Dallas is looking to clinch a postseason spot, but will PJ Washington return from injury soon?

Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable ahead of the Mavs-Spurs game on Wednesday before ultimately being ruled out. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd hinted that Washington could return soon, however.

Here is everything we know about PJ Washington's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Rockets.

PJ Washington's injury status vs. Rockets

According to the NBA injury report, Washington is listed as questionable for the game.

The Mavs are a better team when Washington is on the floor. The team continues to deal with injury concerns, but Washington's return would unquestionably help matters.

Overall, the Mavericks are 33-34. They are in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, holding onto the final play-in tournament spot. Dallas holds a two and a half game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the No. 10 seed in the West.

The Mavs have struggled over the past couple of weeks, however. Friday's game will certainly present a challenge, as the Rockets are 41-25 so far in the 2024-25 campaign.

As for the question of is PJ Washington playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have 10 total players listed on the injury report. Six players have been ruled out while four are questionable for Friday night.

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Out

Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain, ACL tear): Out

Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain): Out

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain): Out

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain): Out

PJ Washington (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Dante Exum (right hamstring tightness): Questionable

Kai Jones (left quad strain): Questionable

Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness): Questionable

Rockets' injury report

The Rockets have a total of five players listed as out on Friday's injury report.