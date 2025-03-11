SAN ANTONIO — Spencer Dinwiddie led the Dallas Mavericks to an important 133-129 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Mavs guard recorded 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in the win. Overall, the Mavs only had eight available players due to the plethora of injuries on the roster. Dinwiddie shared a brutally honest statement on the Mavs' current injury situation while speaking to reporters after Monday night's game.

“We got great people in the locker room, like phenomenal human beings,” Dinwiddie said. “We just ain't got nobody healthy.”

The Mavericks are continuing to fight while trying to remain positive despite the difficult circumstances. Klay Thompson is also still confident in the Mavs' future.

“We still have big goals, we still want to make a run,” Thompson told reporters. “The injuries have been awful, but I still love our team.”

Dinwiddie was later asked if losing players due to injuries brings the few players that are healthy and on the floor closer together.

“I guess in a strange way, sure… We have no options,” Dinwiddie said. “All you can do is look to your left and your right, go out there.”

Mavericks looking to earn postseason spot despite injury concerns

Dallas is looking to clinch a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Mavs are now 33-33 following Monday's win, as they hold a two and a half game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the No. 10 seed (final play-in position). There is still a month of basketball left to be played in the regular season, though, so the Mavericks will have to find a way to overcome their injury concerns in order to earn a postseason spot.

The Mavericks will play the Spurs once again on Wednesday in San Antonio before heading to Houston for a game against the Rockets on Friday.