Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison shocked the NBA world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most surprising trades in NBA history. The trade shocked not just the NBA world, but the entire sports world overall. Even Doncic was shocked by the news. Harrison has received no shortage of backlash since the trade.

Looking at everything from my perspective as a beat reporter covering the team, I have done my absolute best to be fair to Harrison in my reporting. Sure, maybe defenses do win championships, which is something he said immediately after the trade while speaking to reporters in Cleveland. However, that was the only time he addressed reporters since the trade — until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Nico Harrison and Rick Welts were “holding a roundtable” to meet with media members. Was this finally the moment Harrison was going to discuss the most shocking deal in NBA history with local media? Kind of.

In addition to only “selected” media members being invited to the press conference, Stein reported that “cameras/audio recording devices were not permitted.”

Harrison's idea of addressing the local media after the trade is by meeting with only a few “selected” reporters two months after the fact without cameras or audio devices?

As I mentioned before, I have tried to remain neutral on the situation. However, that is becoming increasingly difficult. There's no way to overlook the facts any longer.

Nico Harrison's post-Luka Doncic trade approach has been nothing short of cowardly.

Nico Harrison's cowardly post-Luka Doncic trade approach

As mentioned, the only other time Harrison met with reporters was after the trade before a game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. He has since been seen attending a number of games, but Harrison did not hold any kind of press conference until Tuesday.

The overall look of things has been far from ideal as well. When Doncic returned to Dallas on April 9 with the Lakers, the Mavericks GM was in attendance. However, Harrison was hiding in the tunnel as “fire Nico” chants rained down from the fans.

Attending the game was courageous in a sense given all of the backlash, but Harrison's overall approach was far from it.

His latest move can best be described as “cowardly.” I honestly didn't want to use that word. Something like “surprising” or “bizarre” could have worked. However, cowardly best summarizes what is happening at the moment.

See, holding a closed-door press conference with minimal reporters and a lack of video/audio isn't going to help his reputation with fans. In fact, it will only add more fuel to fans' frustration. One has to imagine Harrison understands this.

Why wouldn't Nico Harrison hold an open press conference for all of the local media to be able to attend? Why not face the noise and get it over with? Sure, he may receive some difficult questions. Holding a real press conference would likely help to rebuild his reputation among the fans, though.

The timing is confusing

On Monday night, the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Dallas Basketball fans were thrilled about the idea of a new superstar joining one of their teams. It gave them a reason for hope following the Luka Doncic trade.

Then, the next morning (you can't make this up) Harrison decides to have a closed-door press conference? Not only did the move take away from the joy of the Bueckers draft selection, it also caused an unnecessary distraction for the Mavericks as the team prepares for their NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Harrison could have waited to hold this press conference. In all reality, he should have waited until after the Mavericks were eliminated from the postseason at this point.

Why did Nico Harrison choose to speak to selected reporters on Tuesday? It's anyone's guess, but the move is undoubtedly confusing.

What's next?

Mavericks fans love the Dallas Mavericks. They don't want to feel frustrated when they think about their favorite team. Yet, one man continues to give them reasons to feel upset whenever the Mavericks are mentioned.

It remains to be seen what Nico Harrison's next move will be. Will he finally face all of the local media? Will this be his final press conference of the season? Only time will tell, but frustration is beginning to brew.

As a reporter, I will continue to do everything I can to report the facts to the best of my ability. I will continue to be fair, but honesty is the most important attribute a reporter can bring to the table.

And the honest truth of the situation is that Nico Harrison has acted in a cowardly manner ever since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers.