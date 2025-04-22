Marc Cuban seems to have attempted to assist Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks front office when it came to reliving tensions. However, his efforts weren't successful as the organization phased out his influence.

ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon published a piece on the Mavericks' turbulent season, highlighting what went down that caused the team to trade Doncic. One of those events involved Cuban, who tried to be the middleman in resolving issues between Doncic and the front office. However, the franchise had other ideas.

“Sources said Cuban, who had made Doncic's happiness his top priority since Dallas acquired the draft rights to the prodigy in 2018 and worked closely with Seager for years before that, volunteered to serve as an intermediary. But Harrison had succeeded in pushing Cuban completely out of basketball operations since Patrick Dumont took over as the team's governor and didn't want to cede any ground, sources said,” MacMahon reported.

What lies ahead for Mavericks in offseason

From the looks of it, Marc Cuban's efforts were for naught as the Mavericks front office made their mind up in terms of following their own direction instead of the former majority owner's.

As a result, the Mavericks followed through by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. However, the hopes they had when making the deal went awry when injuries hampered the roster and reduced the chances for success in the short term.

Dallas finished with a 39-43 record in the regular season, falling short of the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament. It marks a disappointment after making the NBA Finals last year, meaning the team will be busy in trying to bounce back for the long term.

In the meantime, the Mavericks will enter the offseason with plenty of questions to answer. This includes their ceiling with a healthy Davis, Kyrie Irving's player option and if they can pursue trades to improve the supporting cast.