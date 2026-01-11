The Dallas Mavericks have been a disappointment this season, currently sitting at 14-25 after a recent road loss to the Chicago Bulls, with trade rumors swirling around the franchise. While number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg has been a standout, not much else has gone right for Dallas so far this year.

It's been several years since the Mavericks and former head coach Rick Carlisle went their separate ways, and recently, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins called out Carlisle for what he says were some unorthodox recruiting methods to try to get him to join the Mavericks back in the day.

“Rick Carlisle would send me weird selfies and stuff and just say, ‘You know I'm thinking about you and I really want to coach you.' It was a little weird,” said Cousins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins clearly did not take very well to Carlisle's attempts to recruit him to Dallas. The big man was an All-Star caliber player for the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where a torn Achilles injury ultimately stopped him from being the same for the rest of his career, bouncing between several teams for the next few years.

Meanwhile, Carlisle has found great success as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, leading that team on a shocking run to Game 7 of the NBA Finals a year ago.

In any case, the Mavericks are currently coached by Jason Kidd, who has had to navigate arguably the worst trade in professional sports history that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a deal that is coming up on its one year anniversary.

The Mavericks are next set to take the floor on Monday evening at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff for that game is set for 8:30 pm ET.