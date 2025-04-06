Perhaps no franchise in modern professional sports history has endured a rougher two month stretch than the Dallas Mavericks, who inexplicably traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February and have since been hit with a tidal wave of injuries that have endured their chances of competing this year essentially nonexistent. Much has been made about the relationship between previous Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the current ownership under the Dumont family.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein took to his account on Substack to reveal that “Cuban has said often publicly over the past 15 months that the new owners are not basketball people and don't know much about the game. Word is such comments have indeed rankled Dumont behind the scenes.”

It was also reported that although the trade was general manager Nico Harrison's idea, Harrison “couldn't have made the trade without Dumont's blessing. He couldn't have made the trade without Dumont deciding to freeze out Cuban in terms of seeking additional opinions and operating solely at the discretion of his GM.”

A wild ride for the Mavericks

Just a few months ago, the Mavericks seemed to be in one of the better positions of any franchise in the entire NBA landscape. The team was fresh off of a run to the NBA Finals, Irving was continuing to play great basketball as a number two option, and Doncic was still looking like the perennial MVP candidate he has come to be.

However, fast forward to the present day and the Mavericks now find themselves with little to no future prospects, a likely trip to the play-in tournament this season, and a slew of injuries, some of which could span well into next season.

It certainly wouldn't appear that Mark Cuban had any knowledge that the Dumont family would cosign a move as shocking as trading Doncic–and alienating the entire Mavericks' fanbase in the process.

Don't expect these two to be mingling at dinner parties anytime soon.