The Dallas Mavericks are still recovering from the Luka Doncic trade, and there's no telling when everybody will truly get over the move. General manager Nico Harrison has taken the heat for the move, and has probably heard ‘Firo Nico' chants from the day that the trade was made.

Though some think that Harrison's job should be on the line, owner Patrick Dumont isn't going to fire him However, he does want to add someone to the organization to work alongside him, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“But Patrick Dumont is not there,” MacMahon said on The Right Time With Bomani Jones. “He's not there yet. Now, the ‘In Nico We Trust' era has ended. He wants him to bring in an experienced exec. I think he's realized he's got to have some checks and balances that weren't in place.

“I think this has been a very educational experience for Patrick Dumont in his first full year as an NBA governor. Also, the realization [that] in this world [the] management's not the stars. The stars are the guys on the floor. That's what this whole league revolves around… The superstars are the guys who drive business in this league not the bosses.”

Some think that the only way the Mavericks fan base can get over something like Doncic getting traded is to move on from Harrison, which makes sense. Unfortunately for those fans, that doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon, but a new executive could be in the fold.

It's still not certain why the Mavericks decided to trade Doncic, and as much as Harrison thinks that it made the team better, they did not make the playoffs this season.

Doncic was bound to be with the Mavericks for his entire career, and he just took the team to the NBA Finals last season. It's hard to find a logical reason why they made the move, and it may cost Harrison his job in the future.