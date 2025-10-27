The Dallas Mavericks have had considerable reason for optimism since the departure of Luka Doncic back in February. Despite the arrival of Cooper Flagg and a roster that appears stacked on talent, injury issues have resulted in another mixed start for the Mavericks, who are currently 1-2 to start the season.

In such a scenario, while fans have consistently asked for the front office to sack general manager Nico Harrison, he continues to enjoy support from owner Patrick Dumont. This, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, is because Dumont was the one who approved the Doncic trade in the first place.

“One source told The Stein Line that Dumont's support for his GM has stemmed largely from the fact that he's the one who ultimately signed off on Harrison's little-known plan to trade Dončić — then 25 and coming off five successive All-NBA first team selections — for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and one unprotected first-round pick in 2029,” he wrote.

Dallas fans chanted “Fire Nico” during a 33-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs and again two nights later in a 10-point home loss to the Washington Wizards. The Spurs game doubled as Cooper Flagg’s NBA debut and featured unusually loud “Go Spurs Go” chants at American Airlines Center, which Victor Wembanyama said dazzled him postgame.

Further, Nico Harrison told local reporters in April he had three seasons left on his deal entering 2025-26 after a June 2024 extension. This comes alongside a problematic start, which has seen the Mavericks struggle to score consistently, something the presence of Doncic would have helped.

Further, Kyrie Irving’s absence has also compounded trouble, with the team currently lacking a dependable point guard capable of producing looks for his teammates. The Mavericks will now look to build on their win over the Toronto Raptors when they host defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder on October 27.