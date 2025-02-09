Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban is rumored to have tried too late to stop the team from trading Luka Doncic, per The Stein Line Substack account. Cuban reportedly reached out to team general manager Nico Harrison to try and stop the deal.

It is reported that by the time Cuban even found out about the trade, it was too late to stop the train from running down the track. He was apparently not approached for advice by the team's governors.

Cuban famously deflected blame for the deal in interviews since the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers. The move has unleashed a torrent of anger in Dallas from fans, who have protested the deal outside the team's arena.

Cuban is no longer a majority owner of the team, although he does consider himself a fan. The governors of the team are the Dumont and Adelson families. Cuban is a minority owner.

Nico Harrison gambled when dealing Luka Doncic from the Mavericks

The fate of Harrison's tenure with Dallas rests on how this trade works out. It was clearly a bold move, and one that will have repercussions. Harrison will either become unemployed in the next few years, or heralded as the best GM in the NBA.

In return for Doncic, the Mavericks received big man Anthony Davis. Davis is known as one of the best defensive players in the league, as he blocks shots like a madman. Davis already posted a double-double for the Mavericks in a game against the Houston Rockets, although he left early due to an injury.

Doncic has yet to play his first game for the Lakers, although it's believed he will suit up Monday against the Utah Jazz. Time will tell how this works out for all involved, but Cuban will clearly be watching closely.