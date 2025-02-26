Luka Doncic played against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he made sure to remind his former team what he could do. The Lakers won 107-99, and Doncic finished a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

People are still trying to figure out why the Mavericks and president of basketball operations Nico Harrison made such an extreme move when it seemed like it didn't need to happen. But apparently, there were a few things that they had seen from Doncic they didn't like, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Make no mistake, the people who witnessed Doncic’s last days in Dallas do not paint a flattering portrait of the 25-year-old’s professionalism,” Amick wrote. “They call him lazy; they talk about the weight issues that were such a frequent frustration within their walls.

“They mention the social habits that The Athletic has reported on — such as a taste for beer and hookah — which have been a point of concern for NBA types since he was a 19-year-old star for Real Madrid who was entering the NBA Draft; they predict his basketball demise, highlighting a health history that, as some see it, will likely lead to catastrophe in the next five years or so.”

Though Doncic may have been partaking in those activities, he seemed prepared for every game he played in and never took off a possession.

Luka Doncic, Lakers get win over Mavericks

It was a great game for Luka Doncic as he was able to defeat his former team, and afterward, he said that it was weird playing against the Mavericks.

“Sometimes I didn’t know what I was doing [out there] … I am just glad it’s over,” Doncic said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The pregame was really interesting. As Doncic was warming up and on the sidelines, Nico Harrison sat back and watched. Doncic noted that he didn't see Harrison, and it seemed like he was more focused on what he had to do to get prepared for the game.

Throughout the game, Doncic stared down the Mavericks' bench after he made a big play, and it was their first time being on the receiving end of him doing those things. As the Lakers are rolling during this part of the season, the Mavericks are trying to stay afloat as they've taken injury hits in their frontcourt.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Doncic came out to dominate the Mavericks every time he played them for the rest of his career, and honestly, you can't blame him.